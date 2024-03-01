Trump versus Biden, sfida già partita: tycoon in vantaggio in sette Stati chiave (Di venerdì 1 marzo 2024)
Roma, 1 mar – Donald Trump contro Joe Biden. Come nel 2020, forse peggio o forse più intensamente. Quello si vedrà. Ciò che possiamo osservare al momento è che l’ex-presidente sia parecchio più forte dell’attuale nella percezione collettiva. Almeno, a quanto riporta l’Agi nel merito.
Trump contro Biden, il vantaggio del tycoon
La rilevazione viene da Bloomberg, e individua ben setteStati considerati chiave nella corsa alla Casa Bianca in cui Trump sarebbe in vantaggio su Biden. Questo anche grazie alle considerazioni critiche sull’età avanzata dell’attuale presidente espresse da sempre più americani nelle scorse settimane. Critiche espresse anche nelle regioni sottomenzionate, in cui ...Leggi tutta la notizia su ilprimatonazionale
