TNA: Alex Hammerstone ha firmato ufficialmente con la compagnia
Ultimamente non si fa che un gran parlare della TNA, tra rebranding e licenziamento di Scott D’Amore, ormai ex presidente e una delle colonne portanti ... (zonawrestling)
Lettrici e lettori di ZonaWrestling, benvenuti in questa nuova puntata di TNA Impact. Settimana scorsa i Grizzled Young Vets ci hanno regalato un match ... (zonawrestling)
Il secondo atto tra Josh Alexander e Will Ospreay è stato nettamente apprezzato da un amplia fetta di fan del professional wrestling. Tra le lodi ... (zonawrestling)
Upcoming TNA Sacrifice Event Showcases High-Stakes Championship Bouts and Grudge Matches: The February 29 broadcast of TNA IMPACT was momentous, setting the stage for a thrilling Knockouts World Championship match. The competition between Tasha Steelz and Xia Brookside reached a fever ...msn
Alex Hammerstone Joins the Ranks of TNA Wrestling: A new chapter begins for Hammerstone in TNA. The latest episode of TNA IMPACT on February 29 brought big news for wrestling fans as Alex Hammerstone, the renowned former MLW star, was confirmed to ...msn
TNA To Participate in Starrcast Downunder Events: TNA last appeared in Australia for their Down Under Tour. Taking place over two days, key matches included Chris Sabin vs. Frankie Kazarian and Robbie Eagles, Alex Shelley vs. Steve Maclin, Deonna ...comicbook