TNA | Alex Hammerstone ha firmato ufficialmente con la compagnia

(Di venerdì 1 marzo 2024) Dopo le voci degli ultimi giorni, c’è l’ufficialità. L’ex MLW World Heavyweight Champion,Hammertsone, hacon la TNA. Ad annunciarlo è la federazione canadese sul proprio profilo X come visibile nel post sottostante. BREAKING: TNA Wrestling SIGNS @! #TNAiMPACT pic.twitter.com/Mwz35s2VmP— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) March 1, 2024 Il debutto dinellaha avuto luogo nell’autunno 2018 in quel di Xplosion, mentre l’ultima presenza risale ad Hard To Kill dove ha lottato un esclusivo one on one contro il due volte TNA World Champion Joshander.

