The Strangers | Chapter 1 | il trailer dà inizio a una nuova trilogia horror

The Strangers

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a movieplayer©

Fonte : movieplayer
The Strangers: Chapter 1, il trailer dà inizio a una nuova trilogia horror (Di venerdì 1 marzo 2024) La Lionsgate ha diffuso il trailer del primo capitolo di una nuova trilogia su The Strangers Lionsgate ha diffuso in streaming il trailer di The Strangers: Chapter 1. Il film fa parte del franchise di Strangers, ma è l'inizio di una storia completamente nuova e il primo capitolo di una prevista trilogia. Il filmato rivela anche che The Strangers: Capitolo 1 uscirà il 17 maggio 2024. Trama e cast Nel film, secondo la sinossi, "Madelaine Petsch (Riverdale) interpreta una giovane donna che inizia una nuova vita con il suo fidanzato. Improvvisamente, durante una sosta di viaggio in una remota casa di villeggiatura nei boschi, i due diventano la preda di una misteriosa banda ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su movieplayer

The Strangers: Chapter 1, il trailer dà inizio a una nuova trilogia horror

  • The Strangers

    Dakota Fanning interpreterà la protagonista di Vicious, il nuovo horror diretto da Bryan Bertino, celebre per aver realizzato The Strangers. Paramount ... (cinemaserietv)

Altre Notizie

The Strangers: Chapter 1 Trailer Released: The Strangers: Chapter 1 is written by Alan R. Cohen & Alan Freedland and directed by Renny Harlin. It has a theatrical release date of May 17th.comicbook

Why AI can be accountants' next big pivot: Accountants are no Strangers to change. From major accounting laws like SOX to tax reform to digital transformation, the profession is in a constant state of motion. Despite the change, one thing has ...accountingtoday

The Strangers: Chapter 1, il trailer dà inizio a una nuova trilogia horror: Nel film, secondo la sinossi, "Madelaine Petsch (Riverdale) interpreta una giovane donna che inizia una nuova vita con il suo fidanzato. Improvvisamente, durante una sosta di viaggio in una remota ...movieplayer

Video di Tendenza

Video The Strangers
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.