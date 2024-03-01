The Marvels | le attrici non sapevano che Bestia degli X-Men fosse nel film

The Marvels

The Marvels: le attrici non sapevano che Bestia degli X-Men fosse nel film (Di venerdì 1 marzo 2024) Persino le protagoniste della pellicola Marvel non erano a conoscenza del coinvolgimento del personaggio degli X-Men Il pubblico è rimasto scioccato quando ha scoperto che la scena post-credits di The Marvels includeva il primo sguardo agli X-Men nel MCU, nella fattispecie con il personaggio di Bestia, e non è stato l'unico. Anche le attrici del film non sapevano della sua presenza. Infatti, Teyonah Parris, che era addirittura presente nella scena con Bestia, non sapeva che sarebbe stato presente nel film. L'ha scoperto mentre guardava il film al cinema, proprio come tutti gli altri. Secondo quanto dichiarato da Parris in una recente intervista a Entertainment Tonight, quando ha girato la scena post-credits di The ...
