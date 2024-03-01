The Beautiful Game | Bill Nighy allenatore di calcio nel trailer del film Netflix

The Beautiful Game: Bill Nighy allenatore di calcio nel trailer del film Netflix (Di venerdì 1 marzo 2024) Tra le novità di marzo su Netflix anche questo delizioso film con l'attore britannico incentrato sulla Homeless World Cup Netflix ha diffuso in streaming il trailer di The Beautiful Game, film con Bill Nighy protagonista nei panni di un allenatore di calcio desideroso di condurre la sua squadra alla vittoria. Il dramma sportivo arriverà sulla piattaforma digitale il 29 marzo 2024. La trama e il cast di The Beautiful Game Nighy interpreta Mal, il manager della squadra inglese di Homeless World Cup, che porta la sua squadra a Roma per il torneo. Poco prima di partire, coglie l'occasione per aggiungere alla squadra l'attaccante Vinny (Micheal Ward di Top ...
    Bill Nighy è il protagonista del film The Beautiful Game, un progetto ispirato a eventi realmente accaduti prodotto da Colin Farrell

