Texas | un maxi incendio sta devastando lo Stato E il vento ora fa paura

Texas maxi

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a ilgiornale©

Fonte : ilgiornale
Texas, un maxi incendio sta devastando lo Stato. E il vento ora fa paura (Di venerdì 1 marzo 2024) In Texas devastati oltre 430mila ettari di terreno, è il più grande incendio della storia dello Stato. Preoccupazione per i forti venti in arrivo nel fine settimana. Allarme anche nel vicino Oklahoma
Leggi tutta la notizia su ilgiornale

Altre Notizie

Trump says Texas Governor Greg Abbott is 'absolutely' on his VP shortlist after border trip: Ex-president adds another name to the shortlist and praises one of the favorites ...: The Republican presidential frontrunner's list of possible vice president's is growing - and he added another list overnight.dailymail.co.uk

Second Smokehouse Creek Fire victim is identified as woman who ran outside her car surrounded by fire as blaze burns 1.1 million acres: Cindy Owen desperately called her family when her vehicle was surrounded by the fire on FM 33 outside Pampa on Tuesday.dailymail.co.uk

Can P.J. Washington become Mavericks’ needed No. 3 scorer Trending that way, Kidd says: Three days after saying the Mavericks' No. 3 scorer behind Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving probably would be by committee, coach Jason Kidd said the role ...dallasnews

Video di Tendenza

Video Texas maxi
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.