Superman | Legacy cambia titolo e mostra il nuovo costume di David Corenswet

Superman: Legacy cambia titolo, James Gunn svela il costume sui social
La popstar è una grande fan dell'Uomo d'Acciaio e vorrebbe onorarlo con una canzone Nel corso di un'intervista concessa a Variety, Dua Lipa ha confessato di ... (movieplayer)
Il regista e leader del DC Universe ha risposto ad uno dei quesiti circolati nelle ultime settimane. Manca poco all'inizio della produzione di Superman: Legacy ... (movieplayer)
La prossima interprete di Lois Lane in Superman: Legacy, Rachel Brosnahan, ha anche rivelato di aver visto il costume dell'uomo d'acciaio per la prima volta. ... (movieplayer)
Altre Notizie
James Gunn announces name change for Superman: Legacy: Legacy'. The 57-year-old filmmaker was "overjoyed" to have started filming on the project, which will kick off a reboot of the DC Universe under the guidance of him and Peter Safran, on Thursday ...uk.movies.yahoo
James Gunn confirms Superman: Legacy title changed to Superman on first day of shoot, see photo: In March 2023, news surfaced of James Gunn directing a new Superman film. By April, Superman: Legacy began pre-production. June saw the cast announcement, revealing David Corenswet and Rachel ...bollywoodhungama
Superman's Rachel Brosnahan shares cute video with costars David Corenswet and BALD Nicholas Hoult from first day of filming: The 57-year-old filmmaker had originally entitled the film Superman: Legacy, though he has now revealed the title will simply be Superman. He also shared the first image from the set, offering fans a ...dailymail.co.uk