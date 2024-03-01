Superman | Legacy cambia titolo e mostra il nuovo costume di David Corenswet

Superman Legacy

Superman: Legacy cambia titolo e mostra il nuovo costume di David Corenswet (Di venerdì 1 marzo 2024) James Gunn annuncia attraverso un singolo post l'inizio delle riprese di Superman: Legacy, film che cambia ufficialmente titolo e che mostra una piccola anteprima del costume di David Corenswet.
Superman: Legacy cambia titolo, James Gunn svela il costume sui social

