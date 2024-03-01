St. Mirren-Aberdeen (sabato 02 marzo 2024 ore 16:00): formazioni, quote, pronostici
Il St Mirren ospiterà l’Aberdeen sabato 2 marzo nell’ultima partita di Scottish Premiership, con i Buddies che puntano a estendere la loro imbattibilità a tre ... (sport.periodicodaily)
Il St Mirren è sulla buona strada per chiudere la prima parte di stagione nei primi sei posti della classifica prima che il campionato si divida in due ... (infobetting)
Sabato 30 dicembre pomeriggio l’Aberdeen accoglie il St Mirren a Pittodrie per l’ultima partita di Scottish Premiership del 2023. Mentre i Dons cercano di ... (sport.periodicodaily)
Altre Notizie
St. Mirren vs Aberdeen: The Scottish Premiership clash between St. Mirren and Aberdeen for round 29 will take place at Paisley 2021 Stadium.telecomasia
St Mirren v Aberdeen: Team news: St Mirren captain Mark O'Hara was back on the bench in midweek and fellow midfielder Conor McMenamin is also getting close to a comeback. Ryan Strain is working his way back after groin surgery.bbc
Stephen Robinson reveals Neil Warnock tip on Toyosi Olusanya as St Mirren wary of wily Aberdeen boss: Stephen Robinson insists St Mirren won’t be lured in by Neil Warnock’s underdogs of war story when they face Aberdeen. The veteran Dons gaffer said on Wednesday night – following a dismal 2-0 defeat ...dailyrecord.co.uk