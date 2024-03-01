St Mirren-Aberdeen sabato 02 marzo 2024 ore 16 | 00 | formazioni | quote | pronostici

St. Mirren-Aberdeen (sabato 02 marzo 2024 ore 16:00): formazioni, quote, pronostici (Di venerdì 1 marzo 2024) Il St Mirren è sulla buona strada per chiudere la prima parte di stagione nei primi sei posti della classifica prima che il campionato si divida in due tronconi e questo avverrà dopo la disputa della trentatreesima giornata. Sarà molto più difficile per l’Aberdeen, anche se non impossibile visto che un -5 è ancora recuperabile, InfoBetting: Scommesse Sportive e pronostici
St. Mirren vs Aberdeen: The Scottish Premiership clash between St. Mirren and Aberdeen for round 29 will take place at Paisley 2021 Stadium.telecomasia

St Mirren v Aberdeen: Team news: St Mirren captain Mark O'Hara was back on the bench in midweek and fellow midfielder Conor McMenamin is also getting close to a comeback. Ryan Strain is working his way back after groin surgery.bbc

Stephen Robinson reveals Neil Warnock tip on Toyosi Olusanya as St Mirren wary of wily Aberdeen boss: Stephen Robinson insists St Mirren won’t be lured in by Neil Warnock’s underdogs of war story when they face Aberdeen. The veteran Dons gaffer said on Wednesday night – following a dismal 2-0 defeat ...dailyrecord.co.uk

