St Mirren – Aberdeen – probabili formazioni

(Di venerdì 1 marzo 2024) Il Stospiterà l’sabato 2 marzo nell’ultima partita di Scottish Premiership, con i Buddies che puntano a estendere la loro imbattibilità a tre partite. D’altra parte, gli ospiti si concentreranno sul tentativo di allontanarsi dalla zona retrocessione, mentre Neil Warnock continua a cercare la sua prima vittoria in campionato come manager. Il calcio di inizio di Stvsè previsto alle 16 Anteprima della partita Sta che punto sono le due squadre StIl Stha salvato un punto dalle fauci della sconfitta nel turno infrasettimanale per rimanere in gioco nella lotta per un posto tra le prime quattro. I Buddies erano in svantaggio contro il Ross County dall’11° minuto di gioco, ma ...

SPFL standouts: key issues this weekend, including Hearts v Celtic, Aberdeen demise and Dundee United danger: Ahead of a busy SPFL programme as all four leagues turn towards the home straight, Alan Pattullo selects five key talking points ...msn

VAR isn't improving the game - Robinson: VAR is not delivering what clubs expected, according to St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson - after the latest row over the technology. The Paisley side were told a penalty claim in their midweek 1-1 ...msn

Scottish Premiership: Celtic at Hearts on Sky, Rangers host Motherwell & Neil Warnock seeks first win: St Mirren are unbeaten in seven home Scottish Premiership matches against Aberdeen and a victory on Saturday could see them move up to fourth in the table. The Buddies were also victorious in the last ...skysports