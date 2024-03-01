Sir Alex Ferguson è stato il maestro delle deviazioni | ma il tentativo di Erik ten Hag si rivela disperato nel suo attacco al Fulham

È morta Cathy, la moglie di Alex Ferguson: lasciò il Manchester United per starle vicino
Sito inglese: Il leggendario allenatore del Manchester United Sir Alex Ferguson ha detto che pensa che il Tottenham non vincerà mai la Premier ... (justcalcio)
In passato, gli assistenti virtuali come Siri (Apple), Alexa (Amazon) e Cortana (Microsoft) sono stati designati con nomi e voci femminili. Nonostante siano ... (news.robadadonne)
Javier Hernandez, El Chicharito, è tornato al Chivas di Guadalajara, il club messicano dal quale è partito per poi trasferirsi... (calciomercato)
Man City's Guardiola expects Man Utd resurgence under Ratcliffe: United have struggled since Sir Alex Ferguson retired in 2013, going through a string of managers including David Moyes, Louis van Gaal, Jose Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, but winning just four ...espn.co.uk
Manchester United are openly trying to copy Manchester City – and that makes perfect sense: When Sir Jim Ratcliffe addressed Manchester United staff at a meeting in early January, he drew applause from the assembled crowd for his straight-talking and candid assessment of the issues that have ...msn
Ryan Giggs picked ‘nasty’ Man Utd legend as best player he ever played with, it’s not Roy Keane: Man United legend Ryan Giggs revealed that a “nasty” club legend was the best player he ever played alongside – and it surprisingly wasn’t Roy Keane.unitedinfocus