Sir Alex Ferguson è stato il maestro delle deviazioni | ma il tentativo di Erik ten Hag si rivela disperato nel suo attacco al Fulham

(Di venerdì 1 marzo 2024) Abbiamo tradotto per voi questo articolo: Sirera il re nel distogliere l’attenzione dai suoi giocatori se perdevano una partita o se stavano andando male. Lo scozzese farebbe di tutto per spostare i riflettori lontano dalla sua squadra. Probabilmente la sua parata più famosa arrivò nell’aprile 1996 quando il Manchester United era sotto 3-0 contro il Southampton all’intervallo al Dell. Nel primo tempo i giocatori del Manchester United indossavano la divisa cambiata in grigio, ma nel secondo tempo sono usciti indossando la terza divisa bianco-blu e dopo la partitaha spiegato il suo ragionamento. Matt Le Tissier segna per il Southampton contro il Manchester United nel 1996 (Credito immagine: Getty Images)“Ai giocatori non piace la striscia grigia. I giocatori non riuscivano a distinguersi. Dicevano che era ...

Man City's Guardiola expects Man Utd resurgence under Ratcliffe: United have struggled since Sir Alex Ferguson retired in 2013, going through a string of managers including David Moyes, Louis van Gaal, Jose Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, but winning just four ...espn.co.uk

Manchester United are openly trying to copy Manchester City – and that makes perfect sense: When Sir Jim Ratcliffe addressed Manchester United staff at a meeting in early January, he drew applause from the assembled crowd for his straight-talking and candid assessment of the issues that have ...msn

Ryan Giggs picked ‘nasty’ Man Utd legend as best player he ever played with, it’s not Roy Keane: Man United legend Ryan Giggs revealed that a “nasty” club legend was the best player he ever played alongside – and it surprisingly wasn’t Roy Keane.unitedinfocus