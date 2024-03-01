Realme Note 50 disponibile a meno di cento euro

Realme Note 50 disponibile a meno di cento euro (Di venerdì 1 marzo 2024) (Adnkronos) – Realme ha lanciato il nuovo smartphone economico: il Realme Note 50. Si presenta con una batteria da 5000 mAh che assicura una lunga autonomia, capacità che si traduce in un utilizzo prolungato senza la necessità di ricariche frequenti. La tecnologia di RAM dinamica permette di raggiungere fino a 8 GB, garantendo fluidità di
