Paris Fashion Week | tutte le star in front row alle sfilate

Dazzling Sargent and Fashion at Tate Britain Review: The painter had the keenest eye for Fashion, frocks and fabrics, and he instinctively knew how to make his subject look supremely glamorous. Sargent’s parents were American and he lived in Paris, ...spherelife

Victoria Beckham Pictured on Crutches Ahead of Paris Fashion Week Show After Breaking Her Foot: The Fashion designer broke her foot in a gym accident on Valentine's Day last month SplashNews.com Victoria Beckham is pictured on crutches ahead of her Paris Fashion Week show. It's business as usual ...ca.sports.yahoo

Showgoers Bared Their Midriffs in the Cold on Day 3 of Paris Fashion Week Street Style: Outside Thursday's shows, the street style crowd wore cropped everything: tops, sweaters, jackets and even fur coats. Some went to even greater lengths to prove cold is only a state of mind, pairing ...yahoo