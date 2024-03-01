Paris Fashion Week | L’Esprit quotidiano di Schiaparelli

(Di venerdì 1 marzo 2024) «In questi cinque anni, con i nostri look couture abbiamo creato una serie di momenti memorabili, un mix intelligente di moda, celebrità, cultura e storia. Nel frattempo, però, abbiamo sviluppato la sorella della couture: il nostro prêt-à-porter, collezioni pienamente strutturate e iper-esclusive per la vita di tutti i giorni delle nostre clienti. Guardaroba completi di capi di uso, ma con il volume al massimo alla». Daniel Roseberry, Direttore Creativo delle collezioni, ci tiene a sottolineare come la Maison si stia impegnando nel mantenere una sorta di distanza funzionale tra le collezioni Haute Couture e quelle Pret-à-Porter, atteggiamento encomiabile in un momento storico in cui questa differenziazione è sempre meno evidente (n.d.r.). Le collezioni di Alta Moda si fanno sempre più semplici e ...

Who is Cher's boyfriend Alexander 'AE' Edwards: Cher and her boyfriend, Alexander "AE" Edwards, wore matching outfits to the Balmain Fashion show in Paris. Learn all about her beau and their romance over the years.aol

I Survived FGM and Child Marriage. I Have a Real Problem With NGOs: Right: Jaha Dukureh walks the runway during "Le Defile L'Oreal Paris 2021" as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 3, 2021 in Paris, France. More Theo Wargo/Getty Images/Pascal Le Segretain/Getty ...newsweek

Uma Wang Fall 2024 Ready-to-Wear: Piecing Memories Together: The designer’s knack for construction shined brightly in a collection that looked like it had been repurposed from the trappings of past wealth — wardrobe and upholstery alike.ca.finance.yahoo