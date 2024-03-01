Paris Fashion Week | L’Esprit quotidiano di Schiaparelli

Paris Fashion Week: L’Esprit quotidiano di Schiaparelli (Di venerdì 1 marzo 2024) «In questi cinque anni, con i nostri look couture abbiamo creato una serie di momenti memorabili, un mix intelligente di moda, celebrità, cultura e storia. Nel frattempo, però, abbiamo sviluppato la sorella della couture: il nostro prêt-à-porter, collezioni pienamente strutturate e iper-esclusive per la vita di tutti i giorni delle nostre clienti. Guardaroba completi di capi di uso quotidiano, ma con il volume al massimo alla Schiaparelli». Daniel Roseberry, Direttore Creativo delle collezioni Schiaparelli, ci tiene a sottolineare come la Maison si stia impegnando nel mantenere una sorta di distanza funzionale tra le collezioni Haute Couture e quelle Pret-à-Porter, atteggiamento encomiabile in un momento storico in cui questa differenziazione è sempre meno evidente (n.d.r.). Le collezioni di Alta Moda si fanno sempre più semplici e ...
