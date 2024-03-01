Paris Fashion Week 2024 | Vittoria Ceretti conquista da Schiapparelli senza sopracciglia

Paris Fashion

Paris Fashion Week 2024, Vittoria Ceretti conquista da Schiapparelli senza sopracciglia (Di venerdì 1 marzo 2024) La Paris Fashion Week ha sempre rappresentato un faro nel mondo della moda, un evento che annualmente attira gli sguardi di appassionati, esperti e celebrità da ogni angolo del globo. Quest’anno, tra le molteplici novità e conferme che hanno calcato le passerelle parigine, spicca una presenza italiana che ha saputo catturare l’attenzione e ammaliare il pubblico: Vittoria Ceretti. La top model italiana, già nota nel panorama internazionale per la sua straordinaria capacità di trasformazione e la sua eleganza innata, ha sfilato per la maison Schiaparelli, presentando un look audace e sofisticato che non ha mancato di stupire: un glam senza sopracciglia. Fonte: Getty ImagesSfilata Schiaparelli Paris Fashion ...
