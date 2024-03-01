One Tree Hill | Bethany Joy Lenz racconta i suoi dieci anni in una setta nel memoir Dinner for Vampires

One Tree Hill, Bethany Joy Lenz racconta i suoi dieci anni in una setta nel memoir Dinner for Vampires (Di venerdì 1 marzo 2024) L'attrice dello show ha fatto parte di una setta a Hollywood per ben dieci anni La star di One Tree Hill Bethan Joy Lenz, nota soprattutto per il ruolo di Haley Scott nell'amata serie drammatica della CW, ha annunciato l'uscita del suo libro di memorie nel quale ha raccontato la sua esperienza decennale in una setta di Hollywood. Intitolato Dinner for Vampires, il memoir racconta l'esperienza finora tenuta segreta dell'attrice nella setta, iniziata proprio quando ha ottenuto il suo ruolo di punta in One Tree Hill. Come descrive il titolo del libro, all'inizio della sua carriera Lenz ha trovato un rifugio sicuro in un ...
