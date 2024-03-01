One-Punch Man 3 | svelato il trailer dell’anime

One Punch

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a tuttotek©

Fonte : tuttotek
One-Punch Man 3: svelato il trailer dell’anime (Di venerdì 1 marzo 2024) svelato su YouTube il trailer dell’attesissima Stagione 3 dell’anime One-Punch Man, di nuovo animato da J.C. Staff Il trailer ufficiale della terza stagione di One-Punch Man è stato pubblicato su YouTube e ha rivelato che J.C. Staff, già animatore della seconda stagione, è tornato nello stesso ruolo principale anche per la terza. Il trailer è incentrato su Garou, il “mostro umano” che è stato preso dall’Associazione dei Mostri e che finalmente risveglia le sue vere capacità. I fan possono dare un’occhiata al trailer in lingua originale della prossimatagione di One-Punch Man con i sottotitoli in inglese, dal titolo “Supreme Power VS Ultimate Fear”. One-Punch Man 3, la sinossi e il trailer Saitama è ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su tuttotek

One-Punch Man: trailer e novità per la terza stagione

  • One Punch

    J.C. Staff tornerà alla guida dell'anime in questa terza Stagione Il trailer ufficiale della Stagione 3 di One-Punch Man è stato pubblicato su YouTube e ha ... (movieplayer)

  • One Punch

    Buona domenica a tutti e bentornati in questo nuovo episodio di Anime Breakfast! Oggi ci facciamo due risate con un Anime che ha a dir poco del geniale, ... (tuttotek)

Altre Notizie

The 2024 Kia K5 Is an Affordable Sedan With a Ton of Value: Kia K5 has quite a bit to offer buyers for a relatively small price. The post The 2024 Kia K5 Is an Affordable Sedan With a Ton of Value appeared first on MotorBiscuit.msn

Film Review: Spaceman is one of Adam Sandler's rare forays into drama: Adapted by Colby Day from Jaroslav Kalfar’s novel Spaceman of Bohemia, and directed by Johan Renck, Spaceman is one of Adam Sandler’s occasional forays into serious drama, and — just as he did in ...irishexaminer

Intoxicated Gap woman allegedly asks police to arrest her, Punches trooper: A 54-year-old woman was arrested Tuesday after she allegedly Punched a state trooper, according to Pennsylvania State Police. According to court documents, police responded to report of a domestic ...msn

Video di Tendenza

Video One Punch
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.