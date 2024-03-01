Navalny | My Way di Sinatra e la musica di Terminator per l’addio – Video

Fonte : periodicodaily
Navalny, My Way di Sinatra e la musica di Terminator per l’addio – Video (Di venerdì 1 marzo 2024) (Adnkronos) – Il feretro di Alexei Navalny è stato sepolto nel cimitero di Borisovskoye sulle note di 'My way' di Frank Sinatra e sulla musica della scena finale del film 'Terminator 2', con le note che sul grande schermo accompagnano l'addio di Arnold Schwarzenegger. La portavoce Kira Yarmysh pubblica un Video che documenta l'ultimo saluto.
Leggi tutta la notizia su periodicodaily

Altre Notizie

Navalny, My Way di Sinatra e la musica di Terminator per l'addio - Video: (Adnkronos) - Il feretro di Alexei Navalny è stato sepolto nel cimitero di Borisovskoye sulle note di 'My way' di Frank Sinatra e sulla musica della scena finale del film ‘Terminator 2’. E' quanto ...reggiotv

Yulia Navalnaya's Tribute to Alexei Navalny: A Testament of Love and Loss: even in the last three years". Navalny, live funerals: buried to the notes of "My way" by Frank Sinatra. The wife Yulia: "I will try to make you proud". Yulia Navalnaya, the tribute video for her ...ilmessaggero

'Russia without Putin': Defiant chant sung by crowd of thousands as Alexei Navalny's funeral held in Moscow: Navalny, the arch enemy of Vladimir Putin ... "We don't want any special treatment - just to give people the opportunity to say farewell to Alexei in a normal way," Yulia Navalnaya wrote on X, ...lbc.co.uk

Video di Tendenza

Video Navalny Way
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.