Navalny, My Way di Sinatra e la musica di Terminator per l'addio - Video: (Adnkronos) - Il feretro di Alexei Navalny è stato sepolto nel cimitero di Borisovskoye sulle note di 'My way' di Frank Sinatra e sulla musica della scena finale del film ‘Terminator 2’. E' quanto ...reggiotv

Yulia Navalnaya's Tribute to Alexei Navalny: A Testament of Love and Loss: even in the last three years". Navalny, live funerals: buried to the notes of "My way" by Frank Sinatra. The wife Yulia: "I will try to make you proud". Yulia Navalnaya, the tribute video for her ...ilmessaggero

'Russia without Putin': Defiant chant sung by crowd of thousands as Alexei Navalny's funeral held in Moscow: Navalny, the arch enemy of Vladimir Putin ... "We don't want any special treatment - just to give people the opportunity to say farewell to Alexei in a normal way," Yulia Navalnaya wrote on X, ...lbc.co.uk