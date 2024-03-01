Nacon Connect 2024 | Gameplay | Trailer e annunci

Nacon Connect 2024: Gameplay, Trailer e annunci (Di venerdì 1 marzo 2024) Il Nacon Connect 2024 ha dato il via a una serie di rivelazioni entusiasmanti nel mondo dei videogiochi, tra cui l’attesissimo GreedFall 2: The Dying World, che ha catturato l’attenzione dei fan con un teaser Trailer mozzafiato. Nacon Connect 2024 – Gamerbrain.netLe novità annunciate e mostrate al Nacon Connect 2024 Sviluppato dal talentuoso team di Spider, GreedFall 2 si presenta come un prequel avvincente del suo predecessore, portandoci a esplorare le terre di Teer Farade in un’epoca precedente alle vicende del primo capitolo. Al centro della trama si trova una protagonista determinata, una nativa di Teer Farade decisa a vendicare le ingiustizie subite dal suo popolo, facendo uso dei suoi ...
Nacon Connect 2024: da Terminator Survivors a Test Drive, tutti gli annunci dell'evento

    Quest’oggi è andato in scena il Nacon Connect 2024, un nuovo evento che ha visto il publisher effettuare non pochi annunci interessanti, condividendo tanti ... (game-experience)

    Al Nacon Connect 2024 è stato mostrato un video gameplay di Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown, il nuovo simulatore di guida in arrivo nel corso di questo 2024 ... (game-experience)

Ravenswatch: Annunciato Avalon al Nacon Connect 2024: Ravenswatch, il roguelike sviluppato da Passtech Games, si prepara ad abbandonare l’Early Access e a lanciarsi nell’avventura con il suo terzo e ultimo capitolo: Avalon. Il Nacon Connect ha ...techgaming

Terminator Survivors Is A New Open-World Survival Game From: Survivors, it’s se to be an open-world survival game with an original story taking place after the first two Terminator films. In it, players will ...press-start.au

Terminator: Survivors First Details Reveal a Survival Game Set Just After Judgment Day: The project’s full debut arrived as part of the February 2024 Nacon Connect presentation. Although no gameplay was shown, creative director Marco Ponte gave fans a few details about what to expect ...za.ign

