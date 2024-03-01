Lusail Towers | come sono fatte le torri da 70 piani più alte di tutto il Qatar

Lusail Towers

Lusail Towers, come sono fatte le torri da 70 piani più alte di tutto il Qatar (Di venerdì 1 marzo 2024) Le Lusail Towers, progettate dall'archistar Norman Foster, saranno i nuovi grattacieli più alti del Qatar: una mossa strategica per rivendicare la potenza globale dell'Emirato.
