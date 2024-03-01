LIVE Sci di fondo | Team sprint Lahti 2024 in DIRETTA | attesa per la finale con Barp-Pellegrino

(Di venerdì 1 marzo 2024) CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LAI RISULTATI DELLE QUALIFICAZIONI Buongiorno agli amici di OA Sport, e benvenuti alladellaa tecnica classica in programma a(Finlandia), valida per la Coppa del Mondo 2023-. Dopo la trasferta americana, inizia un weekend lungo per il massimo circuito internazionale che vedrà oggi, venerdì 1 marzo unain classico, una individuale di 20 chilometri in classico domani, sabato 2 marzo e unaa skating in conclusione domenica 3 marzo. La stella è sicuramente Federicoche andrà a caccia di un altro podio (o anche più di uno, visto che gradisce il contesto finlandese). Con lui spazio a ...

20 Disney movies that would be terrifying in LIVE-action: Disney is seemingly in the habit of making its entire animated catalog into LIVE-action films, but several need to stay in the vault as animated classics.msn

‘Dune’ Centers Islamic Imagery. These Muslim-World Novels Center Christ.: Drawing from their long experience in the Islamic world, evangelical novelists pen fiction to help Muslims and Americans better see Jesus.christianitytoday

Taylor Swift, ‘3 Body Problem,’ ‘Shogun’ highlight a blockbuster March for streaming: WHAT'S WORTH STREAMING Big names, big budgets and big events are on tap for March’s streaming calendar. However you look at it — from Kate Winslet’s steely glare to Jake Gyllenhaal’s ...msn