LIVE – Formula 1 | GP Bahrain | prove libere 3 DIRETTA

LIVE Formula

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a sportface©

Fonte : sportface
LIVE – Formula 1, GP Bahrain: prove libere 3 (DIRETTA) (Di venerdì 1 marzo 2024) Tutto è pronto per la terza e ultima sessione di prove libere. Sul circuito del Bahrain, i venti piloti di Formula 1 si preparano a scendere in pista per l’ultima volta prima delle qualifiche. Si tratta dell’ultima finestra dei team per collezionare quanti più giri possibili, prima che il weekend di gara entri nel vivo. Sportface.it è pronto a fornirvi tutti gli aggiornamenti in DIRETTA LA CLASSIFICA AGGIORNATA Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) 1:31.582 George Russell (Mercedes) 1:31.821 Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) 1:32.025 Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) 1:32.202 Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) 1:32.282 Kevin Magnussen (Haas) 1:32.440 13.53 – Fernando Alonso miglior crono! Davanti di quasi tre decimi rispetto a Russell 13.52 – Le due Ferrari si migliorano al secondo tentativo: Leclerc secondo, Sainz terzo 13.51 – ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su sportface

LIVE F1 Bahrain: Hamilton davanti a tutti nelle FP2. Ferrari: Sainz 4°, Leclerc 9°

  • LIVE Formula

    Tutto è pronto per la prima sessione di qualifiche della stagione 2024 di Formula 1. Il Circus parte dal circuito del Bahrain, con un weekend anticipato che ... (sportface)

  • LIVE Formula

    Tutto è pronto per la terza e ultima sessione di prove libere. Sul circuito del Bahrain, i venti piloti di Formula 1 si preparano a scendere in pista per ... (sportface)

  • LIVE Formula

    La Formula 1 inizia ufficialmente la stagione 2024. Sul circuito del Bahrain va in scena il primo appuntamento dell’anno, con la gara anticipata al sabato. Il ... (sportface)

Altre Notizie

F1 LIVE GP Bahrain: segui le FP3 in diretta: CLICCA PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA LIVE Programma odierno in tv e streaming Buongiorno amici di OA Sport e benvenuti alla DIRETTA LIVE della terza sessione di prove libere e soprattutto delle qualifiche ...informazione

F1 Bahrain GP 2024 LIVE: Hamilton tops practice results and qualifying gets underway: The first grand prix of Formula 1’s 2024 season continues today with free practice three and qualifying ahead of Saturday’s race with the noise surrounding Christian Horner refusing to fade.Thursday’s ...msn

Sky Sports swiftly move on from Christian Horner's text scandal during their LIVE TV coverage of Bahrain Grand Prix qualifying - after saying that F1 is 'on the front and back ...: Horner is facing renewed pressure after what appeared to be intimate WhatsApp exchanges with a female colleague were sent to Formula One's most influential figures on Thursday. The bombshell email ...dailymail.co.uk

Video di Tendenza

Video LIVE Formula
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.