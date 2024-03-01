LIVE F1 | GP Bahrain 2024 in DIRETTA | Ferrari in testa con Sainz nelle FP3! Alle 17 00 la verità nelle qualifiche

LIVE Bahrain

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a oasport©

Fonte : oasport
LIVE F1, GP Bahrain 2024 in DIRETTA: Ferrari in testa con Sainz nelle FP3! Alle 17.00 la verità nelle qualifiche (Di venerdì 1 marzo 2024) CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA LIVE LA CRONACA DELLE FP3 RISULTATI E CLASSIFICA FP3 14.36 La nostra DIRETTA si ferma qui per il momento, ma vi diamo appuntamento Alle ore 17 per le prime qualifiche della stagione per la F1! 14.34 Ferrari ha risposto presente e si candida ad un ruolo da protagonista, ma dovrà fare i conti con Red Bull, Mercedes, McLaren e l’Aston Martin di Alonso. 14.32 Va in archivio una FP3 sicuramente interessante, che ci fornisce un quadro però solamente provvisorio in attesa delle qualifiche. Si preannuncia una lotta infuocata per la pole position, con tanti pretendenti ed un gruppo di testa molto compatto e ravvicinato. 14.30 Finisce qui la terza sessione di prove libere, con la seguente classifica: 1 Carlos ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su oasport

Libere 2 a Hamilton. Sainz 4°, Verstappen solo 6°

  • LIVE Bahrain

    CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA LIVE 14.34 Ferrari ha risposto presente e si candida ad un ruolo da protagonista, ma dovrà fare i conti con Red Bull, ... (oasport)

  • LIVE Bahrain

    CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA LIVE 14.07 In questa fase Alonso, Russell e i due piloti Ferrari sono tornati in pista con gomme soft usate, in attesa di ... (oasport)

  • LIVE Bahrain

    CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA LIVE 13.53 Miglior tempo provvisorio di Stroll con l’Aston Martin in 1’32?3, ma a breve arriverà la risposta di Alonso e ... (oasport)

Altre Notizie

Bahrain GP: LIVE F1 updates and video highlights from practice, qualifying and race at 2024 season-opener: Trending Bahrain GP: Sainz fastest ahead of first 2024 qualifying - recap Sainz leads Alonso ahead of Bahrain GP qualifying PL build-up up LIVE! Grealish, Richarlison injured but Salah back soon The ...skysports

How to watch an F1 Bahrain Grand Prix LIVE stream 2024: You can watch the Bahrain Grand Prix with Sky Sports in the UK, ESPN in the US and through Foxtel in Australia. You'll find Bahrain GP LIVE streams available through their streaming services Now, ...techradar

F1 Bahrain Grand Prix 2024: Day 2 LIVE Updates!: We welcome all the Formula One fans to the second day of the 2024 Bahrain Grand Prix! After yesterday's thrilling practice session with Lewis Hamilton being the quickest, the grid is set and the stage ...gdnonline

Video di Tendenza

Video LIVE Bahrain
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.