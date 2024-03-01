LIVE F1 | GP Bahrain 2024 in DIRETTA | Ferrari in testa con Sainz nelle FP3! Alle 17 00 la verità nelle qualifiche

Libere 2 a Hamilton. Sainz 4°, Verstappen solo 6°
CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA LIVE 14.34 Ferrari ha risposto presente e si candida ad un ruolo da protagonista, ma dovrà fare i conti con Red Bull, ... (oasport)
CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA LIVE 14.07 In questa fase Alonso, Russell e i due piloti Ferrari sono tornati in pista con gomme soft usate, in attesa di ... (oasport)
CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA LIVE 13.53 Miglior tempo provvisorio di Stroll con l’Aston Martin in 1’32?3, ma a breve arriverà la risposta di Alonso e ... (oasport)
Altre Notizie
Bahrain GP: LIVE F1 updates and video highlights from practice, qualifying and race at 2024 season-opener: Trending Bahrain GP: Sainz fastest ahead of first 2024 qualifying - recap Sainz leads Alonso ahead of Bahrain GP qualifying PL build-up up LIVE! Grealish, Richarlison injured but Salah back soon The ...skysports
How to watch an F1 Bahrain Grand Prix LIVE stream 2024: You can watch the Bahrain Grand Prix with Sky Sports in the UK, ESPN in the US and through Foxtel in Australia. You'll find Bahrain GP LIVE streams available through their streaming services Now, ...techradar
F1 Bahrain Grand Prix 2024: Day 2 LIVE Updates!: We welcome all the Formula One fans to the second day of the 2024 Bahrain Grand Prix! After yesterday's thrilling practice session with Lewis Hamilton being the quickest, the grid is set and the stage ...gdnonline