Lady Louise non diventerà un membro attivo della Famiglia reale | il motivo

Lady Louise

Lady Louise non diventerà un membro attivo della Famiglia reale: il motivo (Di venerdì 1 marzo 2024) I media britannici si interrogano sul futuro di Lady Louise Windsor. Attualmente, infatti, solo una manciata di reali svolge i compiti quotidiani come parte della monarchia ridotta di re Carlo III. E nelle ultime settimane, i membri dello Corona si sono ridotti ancora di più numericamente a causa del cancro del monarca, che lo ha visto annullare i suoi incarichi pubblici, e del recupero della Principessa del Galles dall’intervento chirurgico addominale. Tutto ciò ha sollevato la questione sul coinvolgimento di altri membri della Famiglia reale nelle attività lavorative della Corona. Si pensa, infatti, che i diversi membri più giovani della Famiglia, che non lavorano a tempo pieno per l’istituzione, potrebbero ...
