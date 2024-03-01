Kick-Ass | Matthew Vaughn al lavoro sullo spin-off The Stuntman

Kick Ass

Kick-Ass, Matthew Vaughn al lavoro sullo spin-off The Stuntman (Di venerdì 1 marzo 2024) L'universo di Kick-Ass torna in azione, questa volta con un nuovo spin-off intitolato The Stuntman che lancerà una nuova trilogia.
