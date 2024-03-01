I Saw the TV Glow | il trailer del nuovo film con Justice Smith

I Saw the TV Glow: il trailer del film prodotto da Emma Stone
E se la cancellazione della vostra serie preferita mettesse in discussione la realtà in cui vivete? Questa la premessa inquietante del film prodotto da A24 A24 ... (movieplayer)
Jane Schoenbrun la regista di We’re All Going to the World’s Fair, torna con un nuovo film surreale e inquietante che prende le mosse da uno strano show ... (comingsoon)
Sumo Nottingham, studio di sviluppo di The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, ha annunciato di voler concludere il lavoro sul gioco. Il team non ha ancora specificato ... (game-experience)
