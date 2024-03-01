I Saw the TV Glow | il trailer del nuovo film con Justice Smith

Saw the

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a metropolitanmagazine©

Fonte : metropolitanmagazine
I Saw the TV Glow: il trailer del nuovo film con Justice Smith (Di venerdì 1 marzo 2024) La A24 ha da poco rilasciato il primo trailer di I Saw the TV Glow, secondo lungometraggio diretto da Jane Schoenbrun, già regista dell’horror We’re All Going to the World’s Fair inedito in Italia. Questa seconda pellicola è prodotta da Fruit Tree (la casa di produzione di Emma Stone) e dalla A24, che si occupa anche della distribuzione americana. L’uscita è prevista per il 3 maggio e non è ancora chiaro se avrà una distribuzione italiana. Il film è stato presentato a gennaio al Sundance film Festival ricevendo il plauso della critica, che lo ha definito uno “stupefacente psicodramma a tinte horror a basso budget”. Justice Smith interpreta Owen, che stringe amicizia con la compagna di classe più grande Maddy (Brigette Lundy-Paine che abbiamo imparato a conoscere in Atypical). I due ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su metropolitanmagazine

I Saw the TV Glow: il trailer del film prodotto da Emma Stone

  • Saw the

    E se la cancellazione della vostra serie preferita mettesse in discussione la realtà in cui vivete? Questa la premessa inquietante del film prodotto da A24 A24 ... (movieplayer)

  • Saw the

    Jane Schoenbrun la regista di We’re All Going to the World’s Fair, torna con un nuovo film surreale e inquietante che prende le mosse da uno strano show ... (comingsoon)

  • Saw the

    Sumo Nottingham, studio di sviluppo di The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, ha annunciato di voler concludere il lavoro sul gioco. Il team non ha ancora specificato ... (game-experience)

Altre Notizie

Left-wing firebrand wins UK by-election dominated by Israel-Hamas war: Controversial left-wing firebrand George Galloway was elected to the UK parliament after tapping into anger over the Israel-Hamas war in a chaotic by-election marred by anti-Semitism allegations.timesofindia.indiatimes

I flew on Finnair's Airbus A350 between New York and Helsinki in economy. It's now one of my go-to airlines for crossing the Atlantic.: I was not expecting to be so comfortable on Finnair, but the upgraded economy product offered surprisingly well-padded seats and tasty food.businessinsider

'I reported my officer ex for abuse and was arrested': A woman who called 999 to report her police officer ex-partner for domestic abuse ended up being arrested herself and spent 18 hours in a cell. Eva, not her real name, believes the West Mercia officer ...msn

Video di Tendenza

Video Saw the
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.