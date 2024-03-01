I drop sneaker di marzo innescano per davvero il cambio stagione

I drop sneaker di marzo innescano per davvero il cambio stagione (Di venerdì 1 marzo 2024) Il drop sneaker uomo di marzo è arrivato e porta con sé una carrellata di modelli nuovissimi condensati per lo più nei primi giorni del mese. Un caso? Forse no. La voglia di riscattarci con la stagione invernale infinita preme per un cambiamento e una diversificazione decisa di pesi e palette. Ci sono dei ritorni piuttosto interessanti tra le sneaker da uomo che saranno rilasciate questo mese: dalle nuove adidas Bali in suede color Oceano Indiano rinfrescate per bene da quando, nel 1977, fecero il loro ingresso, si passa alle Puma Super Team in Velvet Regal Red, un rosso cardinalizio da accarezzare vicinissimo alla tendenza del Gucci Ancora, quel rosso bordeaux vivace e profondo, ormai noto. Segnaliamo anche un altro modello adidas per Y-3, la linea sportiva del brand maximo minimalista Yohji ...
