(Di venerdì 1 marzo 2024) - BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/At MWC Barcelona 2024,launched a newcollaborative whiteboard, theES2. The product, which boasts several technical breakthroughs and product innovations, is expected to set a benchmark for the newest generation of digital and intelligent enterprisesolutions. TheES2comes loaded with a variety of upgraded features in the following aspects: An intelligent triple-lens camera system, called Galileo's Eyes, is able to quickly switch focus between speakers in just one second, for seamless transitions in multi-speaker meetings. It can detect voices up to eight meters away and display speakers in the optimal golden ratio of 60%. Additionally, it can display two speakers on ...

- BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- At MWC Barcelona 2024, Huawei launched Four Net5.5G Intelligent Cloud-Network Solutions at the IP Club ... (liberoquotidiano)

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- During the Mobile World Congress 2024 (MWC 2024 ) held in Barcelona, Huawei launched the Net5.5G Converged WAN ... (liberoquotidiano)

- BARCELONA, Spain, March 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- During MWC Barcelona 2024, more than 60 high-level customers from global carriers, industry leaders ... (liberoquotidiano)

Huawei Launches Flagship IdeaHub ES2 Plus, Leading Smart Office for Enterprises: At MWC Barcelona 2024, Huawei launched a new flagship collaborative whiteboard, the IdeaHub ES2 Plus. The product, which boasts several technical breakthroughs and product innovations, is expected to ...adnkronos

Huawei Launches new Net5.5G, F5.5G, and digital intelligent solutions to unlock new growth potential for carriers at MWC 2024: Huawei announced a host of new solutions for Net5.5G, F5.5G, and Digital Intelligent Solutions at the company’s Product and Solution Launch event held during MWC Barcelona 2024. These new solutions ...newsofbahrain

Huawei Launches Talent Development Service Solutions to Accelerate Transformation of Digitally Skilled Talent: BARCELONA, Spain, March 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- During MWC Barcelona 2024, more than 60 high-level customers from global carriers, industry leaders attended Huawei's Digital Intelligence Talent ...adnkronos