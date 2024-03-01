(Di venerdì 1 marzo 2024) L‘universo di George R.R. Martin è molto ampio e le storie del mondo del Trono di Spade sono davvero molte. Dopo la fine della serie principale, è uscitoof the, scopriamola serie! C’è poco da fare, quando si pensa ad una bella serie tv di genere fantasy si pensa subito al mondo creato da George R.R. Martin che abbiamo già avuto modo dinella serie tv principaleof. La serie ha riscontrato un successo e un impatto talmente forte che è diventata un cult del mondo delle serie tv. Per questo hanno creato un’altra serie, basata sempre sui libri di Martin, che in questo caso funge daalla serie tv principale. Stiamo ovviamente parlando diof the ...

Blumhouse ha annunciato che sarà Jaume Collet-Serra il regista del nuovo film The Woman in the Yard , con star Danielle Deadwyler. Jaume Collet-Serra sarà il ... (movieplayer)

Meloni arrives in USA, set to meet Biden at White House: Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni has landed in the United States, where she will have her second meeting at the White House with US President Joe Biden later on Friday. Italy's duty presidency of the G7 ...ansa

House of the Dragon: dove vedere il prequel di Game of Thrones: Dopo la fine della serie principale, è uscito House of the Dragon, scopriamo dove vedere la serie prequel! C’è poco da fare, quando si pensa ad una bella serie tv di genere fantasy si pensa subito al ...tuttotek

Road House, lo sceneggiatore del film originale fa a causa ad Amazon: “Ha usato l’AI per completare il remake”: Lo sceneggiatore de Il duro del Road House ha fatto causa ad Amazon per il remake, il colosso nega l'accusa di aver usato l'AI per l'ADR ...badtaste