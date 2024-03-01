Guide Sensmart exhibited its range of infrared cameras at Enforce Tac in Germany, showcasing the innovative potential of infrared technology in various aspects (Di venerdì 1 marzo 2024) - NUREMBERG, Germany, March 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/
Enforce Tac is the leading trade exhibition in Germany dedicated to uniformed law Enforcement, security, and tactical solutions. It is considered the top international event in this field, with exceptional global exposure in terms of scale and participation. This show is highly recommended for government and military security professionals, including police officers, border guards, and armed forces personnel. Guide Sensmart showcased a variety of innovative and traditional products at the exhibition, including items like multispectral fusion thermal monoculars, handheld thermal imaging monoculars, handheld thermal binoculars, digital day and night vision scopes, clip-on thermal imaging attachments, and online
