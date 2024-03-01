Golf | Ramey e Kim subito in testa al Cognizant Classic Francesco Molinari a metà classifica

(Di venerdì 1 marzo 2024) Si è concluso nella notte il primo giro del2024, torneo ospitato dal PGA National Resort in quel dei Palm Beach Gardens, in Florida. A prendere la vetta per primi son l’USA Chad, trentunenne del Mississippi, e il sudcoreano Seong-Hyeon Kim, autori entrambi di un giro bogey free per arrivare a -7. In particolare, per l’asiatico c’è anche l’eagle alla buca 3. Alle loro spalle il gruppo dei terzi a -6 risulta di particolare ampiezza: l’unico non USA è l’inglese David Skinns, poi ci sono Andrew Novak, Ryan Moore (entrambi capaci a loro volta di un eagle), Austin Eckroat, Cameron Young e Chesson Hadley.: SDC Championship 2024, Moolman e Norris guidano. Tris d’Italia nei primi 15 Tra i noni a -5, invece, i due portacolori di Cina Taipei (nome sportivo di Taiwan) Kevin Yu e C.T. Pan, il ...

