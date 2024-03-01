Gold, SDC Championship 2024: Brown in testa dopo il secondo giro, bene Laporta 9° (Di venerdì 1 marzo 2024)
Daniel Brown è in testa all’SDC Championshipdopo il secondogiro a Saint Francis Bay, nell’Eastern Cape. L’inglese ha chiuso la giornata in 67 (-5) su un totale di 133 (66 67, -11) ed è risalito dalla terza alla prima posizione. Ora ha tre colpi di vantaggio nei confronti dei sudafricani Shaun Norris e Robin Williams, entrambi appaiati con 136 (-8). Prosegue il buon torneo di Francesco Laporta, che cede una sola posizione ed è 9° con 139 (-5). Superano il taglio anche Matteo Manassero e Lorenzo Scalise, entrambi al 41° posto con 144 (par). Eliminato, invece, Andrea Pavan, che ha chiuso lontanissimo a 155 (+11).
SportFace.
Leggi tutta la notizia su sportface
Altre Notizie
Steve Palmer's SDC Championship predictions & free golf betting tips: Free golf tips, best bets and predictions for the SDC Championship as well as a course guide, when to watch + claim a £30 free bet with Kwiff ...racingpost
Lenz posts career-high in road win at Saginaw Valley Saturday: Michigan Tech Huskies women’s basketball junior guard Isabella Lenz scored a career-high 23 points to complete its first GLIAC road weekend sweep in a 70-58 win at Saginaw Valley on Saturday afternoon ...mininggazette
Wang, Yeniay and Iwasyk capture Gold at District 1 swimming championship: By Bruce Adams [email protected] YORK >> Chester County swimmers captured several Gold medals Friday in the first day of the two-day PIAA District 1 Swimming Championships at the ...dailylocal