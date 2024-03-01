Galaxy Ring andrà a braccetto con i Galaxy Watch | ma non con tutti gli smartphone

Samsung comunica l’autonomia di Galaxy Ring e promette davvero bene
In un’intervista Samsung ha fatto sapere che sta lavorando affinché il nuovo Galaxy Ring sia compatibile con altri dispositivi Android. C’è però un “piano di ... (dday)
Quando uscirà il Samsung Galaxy Ring e i prossimi pieghevoli Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 e Flip 6? Non ci sono particolari dubbi sul fatto che entrambe le ... (optimagazine)
Il mondo degli smartphone è in fermento con l’attesa dei prossimi lanci di Samsung. Mentre il Galaxy Ring si preannuncia come un nuovo arrivato sul mercato, ... (optimagazine)
Altre Notizie
Samsung may unveil the Galaxy Z Fold 6, Flip 6 and Galaxy Ring in July: Samsung is geaRing up to refresh its foldable phones line with the launch of Galaxy Z Fold 6, the Flip 6. Along with these phones, Samsung will also launch the Galaxy Ring, which was showcased at the ...msn
Here's what tech giants are betting on next — from robot dogs to smartphones you can wear on your wrist: Quite a lot was on display at the Mobile World Congress in Spain: Samsung showed off the Galaxy Ring and other players revealed concept smartphones designs.cnbc
Galaxy Ring: Samsung lavora al supporto per Android, ma niente iPhone: Il Galaxy Ring ha sicuramente rubato la scena al Mobile World Congress, ma ci sono ancora tanti dettagli da scoprire sul nuovo indossabile di Samsung. Uno su tutti, per esempio, è la compatibilità con ...informazione