Everton-West Ham sabato 02 marzo 2024 ore 16 | 00 | formazioni | quote | pronostici

Everton-West Ham (sabato 02 marzo 2024 ore 16:00): formazioni, quote, pronostici (Di venerdì 1 marzo 2024) L’Everton è ancora alla ricerca della prima vittoria in campionato del 2024, avendo conquistato solo quattro punti nelle ultime sei partite, ma la serie si allunga fino alla seconda metà di dicembre quando, il giorno 16, i Toffees vinsero 2-0 a Turf Moor mettendo a segno la terza vittoria consecutiva. Fino al turno scorso anche InfoBetting: Scommesse Sportive e pronostici
Everton vs West Ham: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds: West Ham will look to follow up Monday night’s impressive win over Brentford when they travel to face Everton on Saturday. Having endured a miserable 2024 until that point, David Moyes saw his side ...msn

Everton vs West Ham prediction, lineups, odds and results: Everton will try to move further clear of the relegation zone after having their points deduction for FFP violations reduced.mirror.co.uk

Everton joins Crystal Palace in lashing out at Premier League sanctioning clubs for financial rule violations: Placed 15th in the table, Everton has 25 points from 26 matches to their name. Their next match is against West Ham United at Goodison Park on Saturday.cnbctv18

