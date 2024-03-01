EA Sports FC 24 Team 2 Fantasy Elenco Carte Speciali Della Seconda Squadra

EA Sports FC 24 Team 2 Fantasy Elenco Carte Speciali Della Seconda Squadra (Di venerdì 1 marzo 2024) Electronic Arts ha annunciato le Carte Speciali Della Seconda Squadra Fantasy FC per la popolare modalità Ultimate Team del simulatore calcistico EA Sports FC 24 saranno disponibili nei pacchetti a partire dalle 19:00 di venerdi 1° Marzo. Potenzia il tuo Ultimate Team con le prestazioni reali durante il Fanta FC. Ogni oggetto giocatore speciale può essere aggiornato in base alle prestazioni individuali e Della Squadra nel corso di alcune partite di campionato selezionate. Ogni dettaglio conta, dalle statistiche alle reti inviolate, passando per gol e assist; una volta raggiunti determinati traguardi statistici, tutti questi elementi andranno a migliorare la valutazione del giocatore. Come ...
EA Sports FC 24 Fantasy: data d’inizio e leak

