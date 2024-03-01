EA Sports FC 24 SBC Robert Lewandowski POTM Febbraio | Giocatore Del Mese LaLiga

EA Sports FC 24 SBC Robert Lewandowski POTM Febbraio: Giocatore Del Mese LaLiga (Di venerdì 1 marzo 2024) Robert Lewandowski è il Player Of The Month del Mese di Febbraio de LaLiga per la modalità Ultimate Team del simulatore calcistico EA Sports FC 24. L’attaccante polacco nel Mese di Febbraio è stato fondamentale con i suoi gol ed i suoi assist nelle partite del Barcellona disputate nel massimo campionato spagnolo. La SCR in questione sarà disponibile fino alle 19:00 del 1° Aprile. Potrete riscattare la carta POTM di Robert Lewandowski completando la Sfida Creazione Rosa che la software house ha reso disponibile nella modalità Ultimate Team. La carta POTM viene assegnata tramite un sistema di votazioni che proclama il calciatore che si è contraddistinto per le prestazioni ...
