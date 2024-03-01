CVS e Walgreens inizieranno a vendere pillole abortive questo mese

CVS e Walgreens inizieranno a vendere pillole abortive questo mese (Di venerdì 1 marzo 2024) CVS e Walgreens iniziano a distribuire la pillola abortiva Le due più grandi catene di farmacie degli Stati Uniti, CVS e Walgreens, inizieranno a dispensare la pillola abortiva mifepristone questo mese. questo passo renderebbe più accessibile il farmaco a molti pazienti. I funzionari di entrambe le catene hanno confermato di aver ottenuto la certificazione per L'articolo proviene da News Nosh.
