Crash Team Rumble, supporto post-lancio terminato, non ci saranno nuove stagioni (Di venerdì 1 marzo 2024)
Il supportopost-lancio di CrashTeamRumble verrà sospeso dal 4 marzo. Meno di nove mesi dopo l’uscita del videogioco, le sue espansioni vedono una battuta di arresto.
Come riporta Eurogamer, la scoperta è stata fatta da alcuni utenti e fa riferimento a un messaggio nelle news in-game. Non ci sono dichiarazioni ufficiali al momento da parte di Activision, ma quel che è certo è che dopo le tre stagioni di CrashTeamRumble non ne seguirà una quarta.
L’ultimo aggiornamento del gioco introdurrà un pass battaglia gratuito con 500 livelli, contenente tutte le ricompense delle stagioni pubblicate finora e degli eventi. I server resteranno attivi a tempo indeterminato, ma le microtransazioni ...Leggi tutta la notizia su game-experience
