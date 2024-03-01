Changed by Women è un libro con le storie straordinarie di 99 ex alunne Bocconi che hanno scommesso sui loro sogni | ma è anche una multipiattaforma per l' empowerment femminile Ce ne parla Paola Profeta | prorettrice in Bocconi | che ci presenta anche l' evento dell' 8 marzo per il lancio del progetto
Changed by Women è un libro con le storie straordinarie di 99 ex alunne Bocconi che hanno scommesso sui loro sogni, ma è anche una multipiattaforma per l'empowerment femminile. Ce ne parla Paola Profeta, prorettrice in Bocconi, che ci presenta anche l'evento dell'8 marzo per il lancio del progetto (Di venerdì 1 marzo 2024)
Da Emma Bonino all'economista Irene Tinagli, dalla manager Cristina Scocchia all'ex ciclista Alona Andruk: sono 99 le Alumnae Bocconi intervistate per il libroChanged by Women, che sarà presentato in Bocconi l'8 marzo alle 20.30 in un evento gratuito aperto a tutti. «Sono donne passate dalla nostra università che hanno fatto un percorso di carriera e di soddisfazione personale, trovando la propria strada», dice PaolaProfeta, prorettrice alla Diversità, Inclusione e Sostenibilità in Bocconi, che ha scritto la postfazione. «Donne di generazioni diverse, e anche provenienti da Paesi ...
