Burnley-Bournemouth domenica 03 marzo 2024 ore 14 | 00 | formazioni | quote | pronostici

Fonte : infobetting
Burnley-Bournemouth (domenica 03 marzo 2024 ore 14:00): formazioni, quote, pronostici (Di venerdì 1 marzo 2024) Il Bournemouth è reduce dall’eliminazione dalla FA per mano del Leicester ai tempi supplementari ma avendo giocato martedì sera e fatto diversi cambi non dovrebbe essere svantaggiato dal punto di vista della freschezza contro un Burnley disperato e a digiuno di vittorie da otto giornate con ben sei sconfitte. E’ la classifica di Premier League InfoBetting: Scommesse Sportive e pronostici
Leggi tutta la notizia su infobetting

Altre Notizie

Bournemouth's Dominic Solanke a doubt for Burnley clash: In Solanke's absence, the Cherries fell to a narrow 1-0 loss after going to extra-time against the Championship leaders. Iraola confirmed after the game that the striker could not take his place in ...sportsmole.co.uk

FPL: What to do with Solanke, Hwang, Torres: More on the way. Bournemouth will make a late fitness decision over striker Dominic Solanke ahead of Sunday's Premier League clash against Burnley. Solanke was a surprise absentee from Bournemouth’s 1 ...theathletic

Carlo Ancelotti: 'Eder Militao, Thibaut Courtois in line for returns next month': However, Jude Bellingham and Joselu have both recovered from ankle injuries to make the squad for the Valencia match, while Dani Carvajal and Eduardo Camavinga are also back following suspensions, ...sportsmole.co.uk

Video di Tendenza

Video Burnley Bournemouth
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.