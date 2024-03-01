Burnley-Bournemouth domenica 03 marzo 2024 ore 14 | 00 | formazioni | quote | pronostici

Bournemouth's Dominic Solanke a doubt for Burnley clash: In Solanke's absence, the Cherries fell to a narrow 1-0 loss after going to extra-time against the Championship leaders. Iraola confirmed after the game that the striker could not take his place in ...sportsmole.co.uk

FPL: What to do with Solanke, Hwang, Torres: More on the way. Bournemouth will make a late fitness decision over striker Dominic Solanke ahead of Sunday's Premier League clash against Burnley. Solanke was a surprise absentee from Bournemouth’s 1 ...theathletic

Carlo Ancelotti: 'Eder Militao, Thibaut Courtois in line for returns next month': However, Jude Bellingham and Joselu have both recovered from ankle injuries to make the squad for the Valencia match, while Dani Carvajal and Eduardo Camavinga are also back following suspensions, ...sportsmole.co.uk