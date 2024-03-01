Bollywood Party Il matrimonio dell' anno sposta il centro del mondo

Bollywood Party

Bollywood Party. Il matrimonio dell'anno sposta il centro del mondo (Di venerdì 1 marzo 2024) Chi ci fanno Rihanna, Zuckerberg, Gates e tantissimi altri supervip in una remota cittadina dell'India occidentale, al più sfarzoso evento del 2024? Va in scena la celebrazione della potenza e dell'opulenza della famiglia Ambani, che sposa il rampollo più giovane
