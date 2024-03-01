ATP Indian Wells | Jannik Sinner inizia gli allenamenti in California | scambi con uno sparring partener d’eccezione

(Di venerdì 1 marzo 2024) Nessuna intenzione di perdere tempo., appena giunto in, non ha pensato minimamente all’effetto jet-lag, e lo si è visto ieri allenarsi sui campi di, in vista del Masters1000 che sarà di scena sul cemento dell’Tennis Garden mercoledì prossimo. Un day-1 particolare per, visto che dall’altra parte della rete c’era uno, ovvero il direttore del torneo, il tedesco Tommy Haas, ex n.2 del mondo.con il sorriso sulla bocca, con Haas che non ha perso di sicuro la propria mano, specie nell’esecuzione del suo fantastico rovescio a una mano., dal canto suo, ha voglia di competere, ...

PIF becomes the official partner of the ATP tour events: PIF will partner with ATP tour in Indian Wells, Miami, Madrid, Beijing and the Nitto ATP Finals. The ATP tour is the worldwide top-tier tennis tour for men organized by the Association of Tennis ...gulfnews

WATCH: Serena Williams' husband meets Novak Djokovic!: Now Nole will focus on the first ATP Masters 1000 of the season, which will start in a few hours on the Californian hard-courts of Indian Wells. Novak Djokovic returns to Indian Wells after five years ...tennisworldusa

ATP Santiago: a Tabilo squilla il cellulare durante il match!: Cosa fare se squilla il cellulare nel bel mezzo di una partita E' quello che è successo ad Alejandro Tabilo, nel match contro Barrios, all'ATP di Santiago. Il cileno si è avvicinato alla borsa per ...sport.sky