ATP Indian Wells | Jannik Sinner inizia gli allenamenti in California | scambi con uno sparring partener d’eccezione

ATP Indian

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a oasport©

Fonte : oasport
ATP Indian Wells, Jannik Sinner inizia gli allenamenti in California: scambi con uno sparring partener d’eccezione (Di venerdì 1 marzo 2024) Nessuna intenzione di perdere tempo. Jannik Sinner, appena giunto in California, non ha pensato minimamente all’effetto jet-lag, e lo si è visto ieri allenarsi sui campi di Indian Wells, in vista del Masters1000 che sarà di scena sul cemento dell’Indian Wells Tennis Garden mercoledì prossimo. Un day-1 particolare per Jannik, visto che dall’altra parte della rete c’era uno sparring partener d’eccezione, ovvero il direttore del torneo, il tedesco Tommy Haas, ex n.2 del mondo. scambi con il sorriso sulla bocca, con Haas che non ha perso di sicuro la propria mano, specie nell’esecuzione del suo fantastico rovescio a una mano. Sinner, dal canto suo, ha voglia di competere, ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su oasport

Jannik Sinner a Indian Wells 2024: programma, orari e come vedere le partite in diretta e streaming · Tennis ATP

  • ATP Indian

    Jannik Sinner è partito quest’oggi alla volta degli Stati Uniti per disputare il Masters1000 di Indian Wells, che andrà in scena sul cemento della località ... (oasport)

  • ATP Indian

    CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA LIVE terzo SET 7-5 Secondo set Nagal. Scarico su questo rovescio incrociato Lorenzo. Arriva purtroppo un pessimo game. Si ... (oasport)

  • ATP Indian

    CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA LIVE PRIMO SET 18:00 In corso il riscaldamento prepartita, tra poco più di due minuti via al match con l’indiano al ... (oasport)

Altre Notizie

PIF becomes the official partner of the ATP tour events: PIF will partner with ATP tour in Indian Wells, Miami, Madrid, Beijing and the Nitto ATP Finals. The ATP tour is the worldwide top-tier tennis tour for men organized by the Association of Tennis ...gulfnews

WATCH: Serena Williams' husband meets Novak Djokovic!: Now Nole will focus on the first ATP Masters 1000 of the season, which will start in a few hours on the Californian hard-courts of Indian Wells. Novak Djokovic returns to Indian Wells after five years ...tennisworldusa

ATP Santiago: a Tabilo squilla il cellulare durante il match!: Cosa fare se squilla il cellulare nel bel mezzo di una partita E' quello che è successo ad Alejandro Tabilo, nel match contro Barrios, all'ATP di Santiago. Il cileno si è avvicinato alla borsa per ...sport.sky

Video di Tendenza

Video ATP Indian
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.