Alex Rider si concluderà con la terza stagione (Di venerdì 1 marzo 2024) La serie thriller basata sui romanzi di Anthony Horowitz terminerà con la terza stagione. La fine di Alex Rider è vicina. La serie thriller di spionaggio di Anthony Horowitz si concluderà con l'imminente terza stagione. Tutti gli otto episodi saranno distribuiti il 5 aprile su Amazon Freevee nel Regno Unito, negli Stati Uniti e in Germania, portando a termine l'ultimo capitolo del viaggio di Alex alla scoperta di se stesso. In Italia invece la serie verrà distribuita su Amazon Prime in data da definirsi. "È stata una grande esperienza vedere la reazione dei fan alle prime due stagioni di Alex Rider. Sono entusiasta che la prossima stagione si concentri su Scorpia, perché la storia …
