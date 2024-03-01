AEW: Tony Khan conferma l’aggiunta di almeno un altro PPV al calendario
Sebbene lontana dai fasti del 2021, la AEW non ha iniziato male il 2024 mantenendo costanti gli ascolti, soprattutto quelli di Dynamite. Tanto è bastato ... (zonawrestling)
Con i diritti televisivi della WWE ormai al sicuro per i prossimi anni grazie agli accordi con USA Network (per SmackDown), CW Network (per NXT) e ... (zonawrestling)
Durante l’ultimo episodio di Dynamite, è stato reso noto che Tony Khan tornerà con i suoi annunci settimana prossima, nel prossimo episodio del main ... (zonawrestling)
Altre Notizie
Revolution 2024: Is It Time for AEW to Become Swerve's House: AEW has struggled almost since day one with balancing its veritable ... true unique talent and lightning-in-a-bottle gimmickery (Orange Cassidy, “Timeless” Tony Storm) but then also spectacularly fail ...me.ign
Legendary 1980s NWA Star Says He Will Attend Sting's Last Match At AEW Revolution: The former NWA United States Heavyweight Champions announced on his podcast with Greg Gagne, "Gagne & Magnum Podcast," that he was invited by AEW commentator Tony Schiavone for "The Stinger's" final ...wrestlinginc
Tony Khan Hails Swerve Strickland as AEW's Rising Wildcard: I t says Swerve Strickland is going to make history come this Sunday at the AEW Revolution. He is set to challenge the current champ Samoa Joe with "Hangman" Adam Page once rivali ...msn