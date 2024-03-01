AEW | Tony Khan conferma l’aggiunta di almeno un altro PPV al calendario

AEW: Tony Khan conferma l’aggiunta di almeno un altro PPV al calendario (Di venerdì 1 marzo 2024) Nei giorni scorsi vi abbiamo riportato la notizia di un nuovo marchio registrato dalla AEW, che ha depositato il nome Dynasty. Subito si è pensato alla possibilità di un nuovo PPV per la federazione di Jacksonville e nel corso della conferenza stampa tenuta prima di Revolution, Dave Meltzer ha chiesto delucidazioni a Tony Khan, che ha risposto senza sbottonarsi più di tanto. Lo scorso anno si è registrato un importante aumento dei PPV, che sono passati dai cinque del 2022 agli otto del 2023 e il numero potrebbe salire quest’anno. “Mi sembra il numero giusto” Nel corso del media call pre-Revolution Tony Khan si è espresso così sulle voci insistenti di un nuovo PPV: “Penso possano essere 9 o 10 quest’anno (i PPV). Nove mi sembra un buon punto di partenza. Mi sembra sia il numero giusto, non voglio fare grandi ...
