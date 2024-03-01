AEW | Con molta probabilità sarà il match di Sting il main event di Revolution

AEW: Ci sarebbe molta tensione tra i wrestler della compagnia
Nonostante la AEW continui a produrre show importanti e sia, oggettivamente, la primissima alternativa allo strapotere WWE, ci sarebbe tanto malcontento ... (zonawrestling)
Nei giorni scorsi vi abbiamo riportato la notizia di un nuovo marchio registrato dalla AEW, che ha depositato il nome Dynasty. Subito si è pensato alla ... (zonawrestling)
Manca sempre meno a Revolution 2024, il prossimo pay per view targato AEW che si terrà in quel di Greensboro, North Carolina. Oltre all’attesissimo ... (zonawrestling)
Tony Khan annuncia: “La AEW potrebbe aumentare il numero di PPV”: A parlarne è stato lo stesso Presidente e CEO della federazione di Jacksonville con Dave Meltzer del Wrestling Observer durante la conferenza stampa dedicata all’anteprima di AEW Revolution, che vi ...worldwrestling
HollyHood Haley J Says WWE Is Always The Goal: HollyHood Haley J was reportedly listed as participating in the tryout, but Fightful Select later reported that she was pulled from the WWE tryouts due to reasons related to medical paperwork, per WWE ...fightful
Update On El Hijo Del Vikingo's Recovery Timeline, Title Status Following Surgery: If Vikingo was to vacate the title, it would mark the second occasion in a row that this has happened as the previous champion, AEW's Kenny Omega, also vacated the prize due to mounting injuries that ...wrestlinginc