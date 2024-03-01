AEW | Con molta probabilità sarà il match di Sting il main event di Revolution

AEW

AEW: Con molta probabilità sarà il match di Sting il main event di Revolution (Di venerdì 1 marzo 2024) Mancano solo 2 giorni ad AEW Revolution, un evento che avrà un sapore dolceamaro visto che sì ci proporrà un grande spettacolo visti i match presenti nella card, ma sarà anche l’ultima apparizione di Sting su un ring, con il suo match di ritiro che sarà un Tornado Tag Team match insieme a Darby Allin contro gli Young Bucks, incontro valido per i titoli di coppia. main event, come giusto che sia The Icon quindi si ritirerà nello stesso evento nel quale la sua avventura in AEW era iniziata, ovvero ad AEW Revolution 2021. Da allora, solo successi per lui, sempre in coppia con Allin. E domenica probabilmente il suo match verrà, giustamente, collocato nel ...
