Yartsa Gunbu: il raro fungo himalayano (Di giovedì 29 febbraio 2024)
Nascondendosi tra le vette innevate dell’Himalaya, il YartsaGunbu, conosciuto anche come “caterpillar fungus”, è un tesoro culinario e medicinale dalle origini antiche. Questo straordinario fungo parassita ha catturato l’interesse di esperti di enogastronomia e appassionati di erboristeria per le sue proprietà uniche e il suo prezzo elevato.
Lo YartsaGunbu, noto scientificamente come Cordyceps sinensis, cresce naturalmente nel terreno dell’Himalaya, dove infetta le larve di insetti, in particolare falene di ghost moth. Una volta infettata, la larva muore e il fungo cresce dal suo corpo, emergendo dal suolo come un piccolo stelo marrone.
Le comunità himalayane e tibetane attribuiscono al YartsaGunbu proprietà medicinali straordinarie. Viene ...Leggi tutta la notizia su nonewsmagazine
Altre Notizie
'More valuable than Gold': China wants Indian territory for zombie fungus from 'Last of Us' TV series: HBO's acclaimed series 'The Last Of Us' portrays a world ravaged by a zombie fungus, drawing inspiration from the real Cordyceps fungus used in Chinese herbal medicine.businesstoday.in
Biosphere on the brink: The situation is so bad that ecosystem researchers describe the Hindu Kush Himalaya as a “biosphere on the brink”. Or as the New York Times pithily put it in a headline last year, Animals Are Running ...nepalitimes
Why The Internet Loves These 5 Most Commonly Googled Plants: The rarity of certain mushrooms only adds to the fungi's mystery and appeal (hence, all the searches on Google). The YartsaGunbu, or caterpillar fungus, for example, is so rare, it's valued at as ...msn