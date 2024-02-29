WWE: CM Punk pubblicizzato per l'ultimo Raw prima di Wrestlemania XL, errore o altro?
Ufficiale la lista di tutti i DLC di WWE 2K24, prossimo videogioco targato 2K in uscita il prossimo 8 marzo. CM Punk torna quindi dopo dieci anni in un ... (zonawrestling)
In un promo tenutosi durante Monday Night RAW, Drew McIntyre è salito sul ring per parlare di quanto successo ad Elimination Chamber, evento in cui ... (zonawrestling)
Sta per arrivare il momento tanto atteso dai fan dei videogames WWE: l’ennesimo capitolo della saga 2K è in arrivo sulle console. WWE 2K24 sarà ... (zonawrestling)
CM Punk Scheduled to Appear on WWE RAW Before WrestleMania 40: Despite this hiatus, promotional material for WWE programming lists CM Punk for the crucial final RAW broadcast before WrestleMania 40. The anguish of missing prominent occasions has been palpable for ...msn
Revolution 2024: Is It Time for AEW to Become Swerve's House: Though, as explained in my first column, I lean WWE. And I think I know why ... It feels like there’s a nice new post-CM Punk/All In sheen to this one that AEW’s Fall PPVs – which were more frequent ...in.ign
WWE 2K24: il lato narrativo del wrestling nel trailer de 'La Mia Ascesa': Non paghi dell'interesse suscitato nella community dal reveal del roster completo di WWE 2K24, i ragazzi di Visual Concepts alimentano la curiosità degli appassionati focalizzandosi sugli aspetti ...everyeye