WWE | CM Punk pubblicizzato per l’ultimo Raw prima di Wrestlemania XL | errore o altro?

(Di giovedì 29 febbraio 2024) Nonostante l’infortunio al tricipite che l’ha escluso dall’azione sul ring almeno fino all’estate inoltrata, CMha continuato ad apparire con discreta frequenza durante ed anche dopo alcuni show recenti WWE, oltre alla partecipazione nota inlinea alla conferenza stampa di qualche settimana fa denominataKickoff. Il Best in the World, dopo una recente puntata di Raw, ha addirittura fatto capolino dopo lo show per ringraziare i fan e per promettere di tornare molto presto sul quadrato. Ma quando? Talmente presto che la WWE, per un motivo non meglio conosciuto, sta pubblicizzando la sua presenza per l’ultima puntata dello show rosso pre-Showcase of Immortals, ovvero quella dell’1 aprile 2024 che si terrà al Barclays Center di Brooklyn. E’ oggettivamente impossibile sperare che...

CM Punk Scheduled to Appear on WWE RAW Before WrestleMania 40: Despite this hiatus, promotional material for WWE programming lists CM Punk for the crucial final RAW broadcast before WrestleMania 40. The anguish of missing prominent occasions has been palpable for ...msn

Revolution 2024: Is It Time for AEW to Become Swerve's House: Though, as explained in my first column, I lean WWE. And I think I know why ... It feels like there’s a nice new post-CM Punk/All In sheen to this one that AEW’s Fall PPVs – which were more frequent ...in.ign

WWE 2K24: il lato narrativo del wrestling nel trailer de 'La Mia Ascesa': Non paghi dell'interesse suscitato nella community dal reveal del roster completo di WWE 2K24, i ragazzi di Visual Concepts alimentano la curiosità degli appassionati focalizzandosi sugli aspetti ...everyeye