Whisper | Stable Diffusion e tante app AI arriveranno sugli smartphone con chip Snapdragon grazie a AI Hub

Whisper Stable

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a dday©

Fonte : dday
Whisper, Stable Diffusion e tante app AI arriveranno sugli smartphone con chip Snapdragon grazie a AI Hub (Di giovedì 29 febbraio 2024) Qualcomm annuncia al Mobile World Congress il suo AI Hub: 75 modelli machine learning ottimizzati permetteranno agli sviluppatori di creare facilmente app per smartphone con processore Snapdragon....
Leggi tutta la notizia su dday

Altre Notizie

MWC 2024: Qualcomm unveils over 75 AI models optimised for smartphones and laptops: Qualcomm AI Hub, a library of over 75 pre-optimised AI models, including popular generative models like Whisper and Stable Diffusion.indianexpress

Svelata l'arma segreta di Qualcomm: l'hub per lo sviluppo AI: Con modelli come Whisper e Stable Diffusion, Qualcomm mette a disposizione degli sviluppatori strumenti avanzati per creare esperienze utente più veloci, affidabili e private. (Tom's Hardware Italia) ...informazione

Galactic Fossils: Ancient Stars Whisper Celestial Secrets in the Large Magellanic Cloud: NGC 1841 in the Large Magellanic Cloud showcases the early universe's star formation, highlighting the role of globular clusters as cosmic fossils within satellite galaxies of the Milky Way. This ...scitechdaily

Video di Tendenza

Video Whisper Stable
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.