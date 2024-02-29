WEC, FP2 1812km Qatar: Porsche in vetta, Ferrari e Toyota inseguono (Di giovedì 29 febbraio 2024)Porsche regna nella prima giornata d’azione in Qatar valida per il FIA World Endurance Championship. Kevin Estre/Laurens Vanthoor/André Lotterer #6 si collocano in cima alla graduatoria dei tempi dopo la seconda delle tre sessioni di prove libere previste in vista della competizione che si terrà sabato 2 marzo sulla distanza dei 1812km (10 ore).
L’auto tedesca ha preceduto la Peugeot #93 e la Porsche 963 privata #38 targata Hertz JOTA. Cadillac Racing #2 e la seconda 963 ufficiale gestita da Matt Campbell #5 inseguono nell’ordine, mentre dobbiamo scendere in 7a piazza per trovare la Ferrari #51 di Alessandro Pier Guidi/James Calado/Antonio Giovinazzi.
I vincitori dell’ultima 24h Le Mans tengono testa a Toyota con il debuttante Nick De Vries #7, mentre è da segnalare ...Leggi tutta la notizia su oasport
Ferrari now understands better how to find performance - Leclerc: Charles Leclerc says Ferrari has worked out how to find performance from the current generation of cars and does not fear the approach Red Bull has taken in 2024. The success of the RB19 has been ...racer
WEC | 1812 km del Qatar 2024 – Ferrari: Le impressioni dei piloti della 499P dopo il Prologo: Nel pomeriggio proseguirà l’azione in pista con le FP2 dalle 15:30 alle 17 ... James Calado, 499P #51: “Lusail è una nuova pista per il FIA WEC: dopo i test che avevamo condotto qui nel corso ...f1ingenerale
Lamborghini SC63 to make historic top-class debut in FIA WEC season opener: In total, the Lamborghini SC63 has chalked up almost 10,000km of running ahead of the WEC curtain-raiser this weekend ... The first free practice is scheduled to take place at 12:20 local time, while ...thenewsmarket