VIDEO | Logan Paul finge un infortunio alla schiena prima di colpire Randy Orton col tirapugni

WWE: Ecco come si è espresso Logan Paul su quanto accaduto a Elimination Chamber (VIDEO)
Sembrava una normalissima giornata al Performance Center della WWE quando si è poi scatenato… un putiferio. Durante una sessione d’allenamento tra Logan ... (zonawrestling)
Altre Notizie
Beautiful, appuntamenti al 9/3: Hope e Thomas vicini, Carter flirta con Katie: Nelle nuove puntate di Beautiful in programma da lunedì 4 a sabato 9 marzo in prima visione sui teleschermi di Canale 5, Liam Spencer dimostrerà di essere geloso dopo aver visto Hope Logan e Thomas ...it.blastingnews
WWE Exposes Logan Paul’s Trickery That Led to Randy Orton’s Loss: While talking to the fans, Drew McIntyre also acknowledged the help that he received from Logan Paul at Elimination Chamber this year. When this promo reached the former boxer, he also made a VIDEO to ...msn
Jury deliberating in coroner's inquest into Saskatchewan mass killer's death: "If he wanted to die — go out in a blaze of glory — he would have done it in another way," Logan said. In the VIDEO, Sanderson’s knees buckle and he is placed on the ground. Mounties and paramedics ...msn