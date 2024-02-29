VIDEO | Logan Paul finge un infortunio alla schiena prima di colpire Randy Orton col tirapugni

VIDEO: Logan Paul finge un infortunio alla schiena prima di colpire Randy Orton col tirapugni (Di giovedì 29 febbraio 2024) Drew McIntyre ha vinto l’Elimination Chamber Match maschile e quindi volerà di diritto a WrestleMania 40 dove affronterà nuovamente Seth “Freakin” Rollins con in palio il World Heavyweight Championship. Drew però deve ringraziare e non poco Logan Paul dato che è stato proprio lui a fornirgli sabato scorso l’assist vincente. La tattica di Logan Infatti Paul è stato eliminato da Randy Orton dopo una RKO “outta nowhere” ma come ben sappiamo The Maverick si è preso la sua vendetta stendendo Orton con il suo One Lucky Punch rinforzato dal tirapugni. Ma come ha fatto Logan a non uscire dalla gabbia dopo l’eliminazione? A darci la risposta è la stessa WWE che tramite i suoi profili social ha condiviso il ...
