VIDEO | Logan Paul finge un infortunio alla schiena prima di colpire Randy Orton col tirapugni

Beautiful, appuntamenti al 9/3: Hope e Thomas vicini, Carter flirta con Katie: Nelle nuove puntate di Beautiful in programma da lunedì 4 a sabato 9 marzo in prima visione sui teleschermi di Canale 5, Liam Spencer dimostrerà di essere geloso dopo aver visto Hope Logan e Thomas ...it.blastingnews

WWE Exposes Logan Paul’s Trickery That Led to Randy Orton’s Loss: While talking to the fans, Drew McIntyre also acknowledged the help that he received from Logan Paul at Elimination Chamber this year. When this promo reached the former boxer, he also made a VIDEO to ...msn

Jury deliberating in coroner's inquest into Saskatchewan mass killer's death: "If he wanted to die — go out in a blaze of glory — he would have done it in another way," Logan said. In the VIDEO, Sanderson’s knees buckle and he is placed on the ground. Mounties and paramedics ...msn