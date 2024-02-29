United Rugby Championship | Benetton Treviso ha un altro big match Zebre | trasferta di fuoco

United Rugby

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a oasport©

Fonte : oasport
United Rugby Championship: Benetton Treviso ha un altro big match. Zebre, trasferta di fuoco (Di giovedì 29 febbraio 2024) Si disputa questo weekend l’undicesima giornata dell’United Rugby Championship, che approfittando dello stop del Guinness Sei Nazioni manda in campo tutte le sue squadre. E per le italiane sarà un weekend durissimo, dove molte delle ambizioni di Treviso si giocheranno sul campo di Monigo. In vetta alla classifica il Leinster va a far visita a Cardiff, mentre alle sue spalle si disputerà un vero e proprio big match. A Monigo, infatti, la Benetton Treviso che è quarta in classifica ospita i Glasgow Warriors, attualmente secondi. Per gli scozzesi una trasferta ostica, ma fondamentale per restare in scia ai dubliners, mentre per i biancoverdi non solo la volontà di restare attaccati ai migliori, ma in caso di ko c’è il rischio di venir risucchiati nella ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su oasport

Rugby - Zebre, Leonard Krumov verso le 100 presenze: "Dobbiamo essere più fisici del Munster"

  • United Rugby

    Si è disputato nel weekend il decimo turno dell’United Rugby Championship, una giornata che non ha sorriso ai colori azzurri. Le Zebre Parma hanno sprecato ... (oasport)

  • United Rugby

    CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA LIVE 16.20 Conto delle mete che è nettamente a favore dei padroni di casa (6-2): per il Benetton sono andati a segno ... (oasport)

  • United Rugby

    CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA LIVE 71? Albornoz prova ad andare a memoria per l’inserimento di un compagno, Prisciantelli chiude e raccoglie il pallone ... (oasport)

Altre Notizie

Time for Lions to ‘step it up at home’ in crucial Sharks URC derby: Against the Bulls most recently, the Lions were guilty of not playing to their strengths in an underwhelming outing.iol.co.za

Family affair: Emmanuel Tshituka signs for Sharks!: Vincent Tshituka is ready for a fierce showdown with his younger brother Emmanuel when the Sharks face the Lions at Ellis Park on Saturday. The Sharks are eager to revitalise their United Rugby ...msn

Warren Gatland releases one player from Wales squad back to region: Wales have opted to send just one player back to their region ahead of the fallow weekend in the Guinness Six Nations, Dragons flanker Taine Basham. The 24-year-old has made just one appearance so far ...rugbypass

Video di Tendenza

Video United Rugby
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.